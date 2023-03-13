Resultados de las elecciones de la Cooperativa Eléctrica y de Servicios Mariano Moreno

Finalizado el comicio, que se desarrolló con normalidad, se constata la asistencia a votar de 2.111 asociados. El resultado global fue el siguiente:
LISTA VERDE “TRANSPARENCIA COOPERATIVA” 695 sufragios.
LISTA CELESTE “MOVIMIENTO ACCIÓN COOPERATIVA” 682 votos.
LISTA BLANCA “Por una cooperativa democrática” 409 votos.
LISTA NARANJA 318 votos, 3 votos en blanco y 4 votos anulados.
Los resultados por DISTRITOS son los siguientes:
DISTRITO NORTE (mesa en planta urbana y C. M. Naón) VOTOS TOTALES 412
LISTA VERDE 132 votos, LISTA CELESTE 129 votos, LISTA NARANJA 71 votos y LISTA BLANCA 77 votos, 1 voto anulado y 2 votos en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE: 14 delegados titulares y 7 delegados suplentes
LISTA CELESTE: 7 delegados titulares y 4 delegados suplentes
DISTRITO ESTE (mesa en planta urbana y Patricios) VOTOS TOTALES 544
LISTA VERDE 180 votos, LISTA CELESTE 190 votos, LISTA NARANJA 78 votos y LISTA BLANCA 93 votos, 2 votos anulados y 1 voto en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 9 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 5 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 19 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 9 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO OESTE (mesa en planta urbana) VOTOS TOTALES 417
LISTA VERDE 129 votos, LISTA CELESTE 139 votos, LISTA NARANJA 69 votos y LISTA BLANCA 80 votos, 0 votos anulados y 0 votos en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 8 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 16 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 8 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO SUR (mesa en planta urbana y El Provincial) VOTOS TOTALES 738
LISTA VERDE 254 votos, LISTA CELESTE 224 votos, LISTA NARANJA 100 votos y LISTA BLANCA 159 votos, 1 voto anulado y 0 votos en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 25 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 13 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 13 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 6 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
TOTAL DE DELEGADOS POR LISTA PARA LA ASAMBLEA: LISTA VERDE 57 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 29 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES; LISTA CELESTE 54 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 27 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.