Elecciones CEyS: Ciento sesenta y seis votos separaron a la lista Verde de la Celeste

Finalizado el comicio, que se desarrolló con normalidad, se constata la asistencia a votar de 2.269 asociados.
El resultado global fue el siguiente:
LISTA VERDE “TRANSPARENCIA COOPERATIVA” 1.216 sufragios,
LISTA CELESTE “MOVIMIENTO ACCIÓN COOPERATIVA” 1.050 votos, 2 votos en blanco y 1 voto anulado.
Es decir, hubo una diferencia de 166 votos.
Los resultados por DISTRITOS son los siguientes:
DISTRITO NORTE (mesa en planta urbana y C. M. Naón).
LISTA VERDE 220 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 200 votos, ninguno anulado ni en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE: 13 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 7 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 7 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 3 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO ESTE (mesa en planta urbana y Patricios)
LISTA VERDE 330 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 301 votos, 1 voto anulado, 1 voto en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 17 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 9 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 9 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO OESTE (mesa en planta urbana)
LISTA VERDE 215 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 203 votos, ninguno anulado y 1 en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 15 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 7 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 7 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO SUR (mesa en planta urbana y El Provincial)
LISTA VERDE 451 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 346 votos, ningún voto anulado ni en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 24 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 12 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 12 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 6 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
TOTAL DE DELEGADOS POR LISTA PARA LA ASAMBLEA: LISTA VERDE 69 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 35 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES; LISTA CELESTE 35 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 17 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.