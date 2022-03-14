lunes, marzo 14, 2022
Elecciones CEyS: Ciento sesenta y seis votos separaron a la lista Verde de la Celeste

Se presentaron a votar 2.269 asociados en las elecciones que se realizaron este domingo 13 donde la conducción sigue en manos de Transparencia Cooperativa

Finalizado el comicio, que se desarrolló con normalidad, se constata la asistencia a votar de 2.269 asociados.

El resultado global fue el siguiente:
LISTA VERDE “TRANSPARENCIA COOPERATIVA” 1.216 sufragios,
LISTA CELESTE “MOVIMIENTO ACCIÓN COOPERATIVA” 1.050 votos, 2 votos en blanco y 1 voto anulado.

Es decir, hubo una diferencia de 166 votos.

Los resultados por DISTRITOS son los siguientes:

DISTRITO NORTE (mesa en planta urbana y C. M. Naón).

LISTA VERDE 220 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 200 votos, ninguno anulado ni en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE: 13 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 7 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 7 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 3 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.

DISTRITO ESTE (mesa en planta urbana y Patricios)

LISTA VERDE 330 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 301 votos, 1 voto anulado, 1 voto en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 17 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 9 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 9 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.

DISTRITO OESTE (mesa en planta urbana)

LISTA VERDE 215 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 203 votos, ninguno anulado y 1 en blanco.
Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 15 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 7 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 7 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.

DISTRITO SUR (mesa en planta urbana y El Provincial)

LISTA VERDE 451 votos,
LISTA CELESTE 346 votos, ningún voto anulado ni en blanco.
Asignación de delegados:  LISTA VERDE 24 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 12 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 12 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 6 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.

TOTAL DE DELEGADOS POR LISTA PARA LA ASAMBLEA: LISTA VERDE  69 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 35 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES; LISTA CELESTE 35 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 17 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.

